MoUs with India one-sided

Speakers tell Ganatantra Mancha rally

The recently signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between India and Bangladesh are one-sided and unbalanced, said leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of several opposition parties, yesterday.

They said these deals favoured India's dominance over Bangladesh's economy, security, and governance.

During a rally in front of Jatiya Press Club, they also said the people of Bangladesh have rejected the MoUs with India that go against the country's interests, said a press release by the platform.

The leaders criticised the deals signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India, which include provisions for rail corridors, use of ports, joint satellites, and military cooperation.

Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, a freedom fighter and convener of Bhasani Anusari Parishad; Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagarik Oikya; Saiful Haque, general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan; Hasnat Quaiyum, coordinator of Rastra Sangskar Andolon; and Tania Rob, vice president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), spoke at the rally.

They held the PM responsible for signing these MoUs to maintain power without holding proper elections.

The leaders also criticised the PM's statement, "What's the harm if India is given transit?", claiming that the government is compromising national interests for its own benefit.

They highlighted the lack of progress on critical issues such as water sharing of 54 transboundary rivers, border killings, and the removal of non-tariff barriers in trade.

The speakers condemned the recent statement by the foreign minister, who said "India has no objection to PM's visit to China."

They said the PM of a sovereign country should not need permission from other nations to visit any country. This statement of the foreign minister exposed where the real consequences of the country's sovereign status stand, they added.