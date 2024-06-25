MoUs, deals with India 'against Bangladesh's interests': Fakhrul

BNP today termed the MoUs and agreements made with India during the Prime Minister's visit to India "against the country's [Bangladesh] interests".

The party said it would go for a movement protesting those agreements and MoUs.

"BNP is rejecting these agreements as these are against the interests of Bangladesh. I want to say that the BNP was created to protect the sovereignty of the country. BNP will take all measures to protect the country's independence and sovereignty. We will hold a press conference on June 28. After that, you will know the programme that we will take if necessary," said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party.

Addressing a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office, the BNP leader said the movement is not against India but against the Bangladesh government.

He also said the party's standing committee meeting expressed concern over these agreements, fearing they may jeopardise the country's sovereignty and independence.

"The [Bangladesh] government has completely failed to its reach out to India or to have its demands fulfilled. You [government] are trying to sign the agreement without getting the water of the transboundary rivers," he said.

The BNP leader said Bangladesh needs Teesta water first but the government wants to work on a Teesta project. "It is because the project involves a lot of money and the government is targeting that money."

Raising questions about the benefits of the agreements, Fakhrul said, "How Bangladesh will be benefitted through the corridors? India will surely be benefitted. There must be connectivity but that should be for our interests not at the cost of our interests."

He criticised the government saying that it remained silent on water sharing of the transboundary rivers and border killings.

"Sheikh Hasina has completely failed to gain anything from India. It is due to the subservient foreign policy of the government. This government has deliberately made Bangladesh dependent on India."

Khaleda's condition stable

Fakhrul said the condition of Khaleda Zia remained "stable" following the placement of a pacemaker.

"So far I know until this (Tuesday) morning, she was shifted to a cabin with CCU facilities."

The BNP leader said all arrangements were made by the BNP chief's family to send her abroad earlier for treatment, but the prime minister turned down the application seeking permission for this purpose.

In such a situation, he said the party's standing committee expressed concern over Khaleda's deteriorating health condition.

Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia's imprisonment is solely motivated by political vengeance. Their party's standing committee members deem this as unconstitutional and unlawful.

Fakhrul alleged that Khaleda was sentenced and imprisoned on false charges, as the government's primary objective was to eliminate her from politics.

He said the BNP standing committee also observed that the illegitimate government is systematically preventing Khaleda from receiving advanced medical treatment to kill her and consolidate its power.