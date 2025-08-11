Most people will vote for the BNP in next polls

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said most people will vote for BNP in the upcoming national parliamentary election.

"Through the upcoming election, the first step to establishing the people's political rights will be implemented. We firmly believe that most of the people of the country will support the sheaf of paddy, meaning the BNP, in the upcoming election. But, after winning the election, we will have to face big challenges on the path to building the country," said Tarique virtually from London.

The BNP leader made these remarks while addressing the biennial council of Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP as the chief guest at Pathanpara area in the city.

He said after the dictator fled, the rule of the people and the establishment of political rights must now be ensured.

Rebuilding the education, judiciary, economy, health sector and restoring law and order will be the first priority if the BNP forms the government with the people's votes.

"The autocratic regime has destroyed the country's education, judiciary, law and order, economy, and health sector for its own interests."

Tarique said that he would meet the people of Bangladesh face-to-face very soon.

"We have seen how the Padma river dries up due to the Farakka Barrage. We are witnessing how an area that was once fertile and green is gradually turning into a desert due to a lack of water," he said.

"We must work to ensure water flow in the Padma river. If necessary, we will go to the International Court of Justice or the United Nations to secure our fair share of water," he added.

The council was presided over by Rajshahi city BNP convener Ershad Ali, with member secretary Mamun-ur-Rashid conducting the programme.