Momen discusses evolving trends in global trade

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday attended a high-level panel session on "Changing Priorities in Global Trade" at the Doha Forum that began in Doha, Qatar.

Momen discussed the evolving trends in global trade, the impact of trade measures, and redrawing the supply chain routes as well as focusing on the gains.

He also highlighted Bangladesh's achievements in vaccination efforts both during and before the pandemic.

Earlier, he attended the opening ceremony of the forum, inaugurated by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Momen is leading a five-member Bangladesh delegation at the invitation of the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is the 21st edition of the Doha Forum with the theme "Building Shared futures". Held annually, the forum brings together policy makers, government leaders, private sector representatives, civil society and non-government organisations to discuss global challenges, promoting dialogue and diplomacy.