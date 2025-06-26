Mob justice a threat to humanity

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has warned that “mob justice” has become a threat to humanity and now poses a grave threat to the environment needed for developing a democratic culture.

In a statement to mark the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture -- which is observed globally on June 26 -- Tarique said the significance of this day is profound as it serves to honour and express solidarity with all those who have suffered torture and oppression worldwide.

"A violent madness called 'mob justice' has become an enemy of humanity. This will endanger the environment for building a democratic culture. To prevent the return of a one-dimensional state, democracy must be kept dynamic and its continuity must be ensured."

Bangladesh had been turned into a totalitarian state during the Awami League rule, with all forms of civil liberties, including freedom of expression, suppressed, he said.

The press was "chained by old laws" and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was unjustly imprisoned in false cases and denied proper medical treatment.

During the past 16 years, "democracy has been imprisoned", with people of opposing views facing years of imprisonment, disappearances and even murders under the tyranny of the government.

He accused the authorities of fostering a culture of impunity, endangering the safety of ordinary citizens, including women and children.

He further said that "bloodthirstiness" continues to fuel violence and bloodshed around the world, with countless people killed, injured or left maimed due to repression by autocratic regimes.

Despite independence gained by many countries after World War II, violence and conflict persist, he said.

Tarique went on to call for the establishment of a society based on humanity, justice, the rule of law and free and fair elections.

He urged democratic forces to maintain unity in the fight against all forms of oppression, expressing sympathy for victims of torture worldwide.