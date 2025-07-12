Mitford murder: BNP questions 'dropping main suspects' from case

Three affiliated bodies of BNP -- Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal -- have raised questions over the case filed "excluding" three prime suspects from the murder case of a scrap trader near Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.

"Those directly involved in this incident, who are clearly seen in the video and CCTV footage, have astonishingly not been named in the case. Those who delivered the fatal blows have not been arrested till now. We do not understand the reason behind this," Jubo Dal President Monayem Munna told reporters.

Munna addressed the media on behalf of the three organisations this morning at the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan.

"The plaintiff's daughter told the media that police had strategically excluded the three individuals, who are directly involved in the murder, from the case. Instead, names of three innocent persons have been mentioned as accused," Munna said.

"Although more than 60 hours have passed since the incident, and despite having evidence in hand, the main accused have yet to be arrested… This raises a serious question and remains a mystery."

Criticising the delay in this news being published, Munna said, "Through you (the media), we also want to know who dropped those names and why they were dropped accusing others instead. And the incident took place on Wednesday. It was widely reported yesterday, on Friday. Why was the incident publicised two days later, and who is behind this delay? That too should be investigated."

"Through you, we urge the country's law enforcement agencies to take proper steps after addressing this question."

According to police, four individuals were arrested yesterday in connection with the killing. Later that night, five leaders and activists from Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal were permanently expelled.

Munna condemned the murder, saying, "We are deeply concerned about the overall law and order situation in the country... The entire nation is shocked after witnessing this brutal and barbaric act. I strongly condemn, protest, and denounce this savagery. In this age of civilisation, such primitive barbarism is absolutely unacceptable."

"In this incident, names of instigators have emerged, and among those accused in the case, five individuals from our three organisations have been permanently expelled as of yesterday. We have also called upon law enforcement to promptly arrest them and bring them under the law. From the standpoint of organisational responsibility and accountability, we have taken all necessary steps."

Referring to the party's internal accountability, Munna said, "Over the past few months, whenever allegations have been raised against any of our leaders or activists from anywhere in the country, we have taken final measures whenever we found preliminary truth in those accusations. In the past year alone, we have expelled thousands of our leaders and activists."

Calling on the government to act, he said, "Given the current situation, we believe there is no alternative for the government and law enforcement but to act firmly. Please take effective measures to improve law and order. If you need any kind of cooperation from us, we are always ready to help."

He said, "At the same time, we urge the people of the country to remain vigilant. Please be alert so that no opportunistic political party or anti-democratic force can exploit this fragile law and order situation to rise again."