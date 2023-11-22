Miscreants explode crude bombs in front of ex-Sylhet mayor Ariful's house

Miscreants exploded several crude bombs in front of Sylhet city's former mayor and BNP chairperson's advisor Ariful Haque Choudhury's residence at the Kumarpara area in the city yesterday at around 8:30pm.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera captured from near his residence. Mayor Ariful was not present at home during the attack, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

In the footage, it was seen that three people wearing masks came and two exploded crude bombs aimed at his gate while one of them was recording it on a mobile phone.

The attackers were not identified yet and no case has been filed in this regard.

Ariful Haque Choudhury said, "It was never the practice to attack political leaders' houses in Sylhet. But now it feels very unsafe to live with the family."

After two consecutive terms as Sylhet city mayor, Ariful did not participate in the last city polls held on June 21 as per BNP's decision not to participate in the polls.

When asked, Ariful said, "I am not sure who attacked my house with crude bombs. But no matter what happens, I am not backing off from my active political stand."