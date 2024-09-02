Mirza Fakhrul off to Singapore for treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore last night for medical treatment.

Fakhrul left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Singapore Airlines flight at approximately 11:55pm, his personal assistant M Yunus Ali told UNB.

He said Fakhrul is scheduled to receive treatment for various health issues, including a blockage in his neck, in Singapore.

"He (Fakhrul) will visit two specialist doctors in Singapore. The appointments with the doctors have already been made," Yunus said.

He said the BNP leader is expected to return to Bangladesh on September 7.

This was Fakhrul's second trip to Singapore this year for medical purposes.

He previously travelled to the country on March 4, spending 19 days there for treatment.

After being released from prison on February 15 this year, Fakhrul first received medical care at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital. Due to his delicate health condition, he subsequently travelled to Singapore for further treatment.

Mirza Fakhrul's health issues date back to 2015 when an internal carotid artery problem was detected during his imprisonment in a political case.

He travelled to Singapore to receive treatment after his release from jail. Since then, he has travelled to Singapore each year for follow-up treatment.