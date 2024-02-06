Mirza Abbas gets bail in

six cases

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas got bail yesterday in six cases filed with Paltan and Ramna Model Police Stations over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after his lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury submitted nine bail petitions.

The magistrate refused to grant him bail in three other cases -- two were filed with Ramna Model Police Station for vandalising vehicles in front of chief justice's residence and attacking his residence on October 28 while the other was filed with Paltan Model Police Station for the killing of a police constable the same day.

Abbas was shown arrested in those cases on February 1.

Besides, another case was filed against him with Government Railway Police Station over the attack on Khilgaon Railway Station on October 28.