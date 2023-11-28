Memorandum seeks CJ’s interference to release arrested BNP men

A human chain is formed near Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, demanding the immediate release of the arrested BNP and opposition political leaders and activists from jails.

A memorandum was sent to Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today, requesting him to take necessary steps and to instruct the courts concerned to immediately release the arrested BNP and opposition political leaders and activists from jails.

BNP leader Afroza Abbas sent the memorandum on behalf of the relatives of convicted and imprisoned leaders and activists through SA Paribahan Courier Service to the chief justice's office this afternoon, BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, the opposition leaders and activists held a meeting near the Jatiya Press Club demanding the immediate release of the arrested BNP and opposition political leaders and activists from jails.

After the meeting, while they were going to the Supreme Court to submit the memorandum to the chief justice's office, law enforcers prevented them from going there, and therefore the memorandum was sent through the courier service, he said.

In the memorandum, Afroza Abbas said it seems from the current situation that the courts cannot function independently and the government's wishes and unwillingness are visible in the judicial activities.

She also said in the memorandum that a total of 17,010 leaders and workers have been arrested centering the October 28 grand rally of BNP. More than 435 cases have been filed. More than 4,738 were injured and 17 people, including a journalist, have died.

Besides, nine people were sentenced to death and 526 were sentenced to imprisonment for different tenures in 29 cases, Afroza Abbas stated in the memorandum.

Meanwhile, Hasan Md Arifur Rahman, personal secretary to the chief justice, told this correspondent at 6:17pm today that his office did not receive any memorandum from BNP leaders till 5:30pm when he left the office.