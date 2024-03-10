Meherpur BNP President ex-MP Masud Arun, 8 activists sent to jail

Meherpur District BNP President and former lawmaker Masud Arun and eight other activists were sent to jail in the case of anti-government activities and sabotage today.

Meherpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Abu Bakkar Siddique denied their bail application and ordered to send them to jail on around 2:00pm, our Chuadanga correspondent reports quoting Public Prosecutor Pallava Bhattacharya.

The other accused are Meherpur District Krishak Dal President Mahabub Alam, Municipal BNP President Jahangir Biswas, District Chhatra Dal President Akib Javed Sanjid, Sadar Upazila Juba Dal Joint Convener Raihan Uddin, Sadar Upazila BNP General Secretary Saiful Islam, District Juba Dal President Zahidul Haque Zahid, and Amjhupi Union Swechchhasebak Dal President Hafiz Uddin.

According to the details of the case, in October and November 2023, two separate cases were filed at Meherpur Sadar Police Station on charges of anti-government and sabotage activities.