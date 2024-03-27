‘Mega development, mega corruption’

Alleges Moyeen Khan

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday alleged that extensive development projects have been marred by rampant corruption and large-scale money laundering activities.

Hundreds of thousands of crores of taka have been illicitly transferred abroad, casting a shadow over the country's developmental achievements, he alleged.

"Today, after 53 years of independence, a question has emerged in the minds of 18 crore people -- where is democracy?" asked the BNP leader after paying his respects at the National Memorial in Savar on the occasion of Independence Day.

He criticised the ruling Awami League, arguing that despite their proclamations, they have effectively established a one-party rule.

He also detailed the government's alleged repressive measures, including filing one lakh cases against opposition leaders and activists and imprisoning 50,000 opponents, as evidence of an autocratic shift.