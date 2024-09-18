Medical preparations fully complete to send Khaleda abroad: Zahid

All preparations by the medical board are complete to send BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment, said the party's standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain today.

"Our medical preparations are fully complete. We have finalised everything with two hospitals, one in the USA and another in the UK. We have also made all the necessary arrangements for how she will be transported abroad," Zahid told reporters during a briefing at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Khaleda returned to her Gulshan residence this evening after receiving treatment for six days at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

The former prime minister, aged 79, has various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda's personal physician Zahid said, "Regarding the legal complexities, we have also spoken with those involved in legal matters within the current government. Now, it all depends on her physical condition and the final arrangements for taking her abroad."

He said Khaleda would be transported abroad once the medical board deems it necessary based on her health condition.

"The reality today is different from two years ago when we first proposed sending abroad for treatment. Today's situation involves critical factors such as flight time and flying conditions…," he said.

"When she is on the plane, particularly during takeoff and landing, her heart issues, liver problems, and kidney complications all pose significant concerns. The doctors think that she is not fit for a 12-13 hour journey in her current health condition," Zahid added.

He said, "She must be taken to a multidisciplinary advanced medical centre. Additionally, her overall physical health remains a main matter."

The BNP leader said, "The complications we see today have worsened due to the lack of proper treatment that she should have received while she was in the hospital or jail."