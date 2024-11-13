Media should play due role in fighting misinfo

Info adviser says media now free of govt pressure

Information Adviser Nahid Islam yesterday urged the media to play a key role in fighting misinformation and stated that there is no government pressure on the media.

"The media should present objective news as it is free from government pressure," Nahid said at a views-exchange meeting with the editors of daily newspapers at the information and broadcasting ministry.

He said the lack of accurate information is allowing rumours and misinformation that create confusion among the people, said a press release of the ministry.

"The media will have to play a leading role in preventing such rumours and misinformation."

Mentioning the media's role during the movement against discrimination, he said it should publish the stories of the sacrifices of those who were killed and injured during the movement.

The adviser said the media could not publish facts out of fear during the previous fascist government's rule. But that era of media gagging is over.

He urged journalists to do reports on all misdeeds of the previous government, including enforced disappearances and corruption.

Welcoming any constructive criticism, Nahid said the interim government believes in a free press.

Regarding media reforms, the adviser said the government already formed a commission. The reforms will be based on the commission's report.

The release added that the editors and representatives of the newspapers said there is no government interference in the media at present.

Emphasising the media's role in establishing good governance, they said fascism could not have emerged in the country if the media had been allowed to play its role over the last 16 years.

They also demanded the formulation of a separate guideline for English newspapers.

Editors and representatives from various newspapers, including Alamgir Mohiuddin of the Naya Diganta, Matiur Rahman Chowdhury of the Manab Zamin, Hasan Hafiz of the Kaler Kantho, Shamsul Haque Zahid of the Financial Express, AMM Bahauddin of the Inqilab, Mokarram Hossain of the New Nation, Sajjad Sharif of the Prothom Alo, Golam Mortoza of The Daily Star Bangla, and Mustafa Mamun of the Desh Rupantor, were present at the meeting.

Also in attendance were Mahbuba Farjana, secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry, Abul Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin, director general of the directorate of film and publications, and Muhammad Abdullah, managing director of the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust.