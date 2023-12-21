This may be my last election: Shamim Osman

Shamim Osman, Awami League's candidate for Narayanganj-4, today said this election might be his last.

He also expressed concerns for his life, asking for prayers from supporters.

"I know that an attempt is being made to kill me. Please pray for me so that I can repay your love," said the AL leader while speaking after a campaign in Kashipur union this afternoon.

He acknowledged the support received from the community, saying, "I'm touched by the affection shown by my mothers and sisters today. I see politics as a form of worship and not a mere vote-seeking act."

He welcomed fresh leadership.

"By the grace of almighty, I have been able to do a lot of work [developmental project] in this area. We want a better future for our children. This may be my last election. I don't want to participate in elections anymore, let someone else come."

He urged voters to exercise their rights responsibly, emphasising the importance of participation in the upcoming election.

He urged citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice, stressing the significance of their participation to prevent destabilisation similar to other conflict-ridden countries.