Staff Correspondent
Sat Jun 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 09:44 AM

‘Masters of corruption’

Quader on BNP leaders
Staff Correspondent
Sat Jun 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 09:44 AM
Obaidul Quader, Awami League, general secretary

The names of BNP leaders would top any list of corrupt individuals, said Obaidul Quader yesterday.

He said the party leaders are "masters of corruption and looting", adding they siphoned money abroad and enriched themselves at the country's expense.

He was speaking at a press conference organised at AL president's Dhanmondi office.

Addressing former IGP Benazir Ahmed's situation, Quader said the court would decide on his arrest following an Anti-Corruption Commission investigation. On reports of Benazir fleeing abroad and withdrawing money from his bank account, he said, "I don't know, it is not clear yet. "ACC says they think he [Benazir] fled the country. Let them prove it," he added.

