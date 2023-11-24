‘Many BNP leaders eager to join polls’

Home minister says some of them getting in touch with AL leaders

A significant number of BNP leaders have shown interest in joining the upcoming national election and some are inclined to run as independents, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said yesterday.

He made the statement while speaking to reporters at the Secretariat around noon after Gwyn Lewis, United Nations resident coordinator in Bangladesh, made a courtesy call on the minister.

Asked whether the BNP leaders were being pressured to take part in the election, he said, "There is no question of putting pressure.

"BNP leaders are doing this willingly."

The minister said he told Lewis that most political parties have already started election activities.

Despite the BNP's apparent stance of non-participation, Asaduzzaman said there was a partition within the party leaders.

"BNP leaders, disregarding the party command, have divided into factions. Some under the name of Trinamool BNP and some under BNM [Bangladesh Nationalist Movement] are signalling their intention to take part in the election," he said.

"We have so far learnt that a substantial number of its [BNP] leaders will join the election as independent candidates if they cannot come under the banner of these two parties [Trinamool BNP and BNM].

"The BNP leaders are also communicating with us and we always say that we will create a level-playing field for the polls. And, there is also a loud and clear voice from the prime minister that there will be no favouritism, and a free, fair election will be held," he added.

Some BNP leaders are even maintaining contact with leaders of the Awami League in different ways, he said. "They [BNP leaders] want to take part in the election."

Regarding the BNP's claim that cases were filed to keep the party away from the election, the home minister said the BNP leaders are already divided as they are going against the party's decision.

About the bail of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said the government has no say in his denial of bail.

The judiciary is independent, and judges make decisions after proper scrutiny, Asaduzzaman said.

In response to another query, he said before the BNP's rally on October 28, around 2,000 people were arrested daily on average on different charges, but the average number of arrests declined to 1,816 after that day.

A total of 565 cases were lodged daily on average before October 28, which has decreased to 438 since that day, he said.

"So, it is not true that we are arresting randomly and filing political cases."

Asaduzzaman further said that during the meeting with Lewis, she asked about the measures taken to ensure foreigners' security.

In reply, he said the government's job was to ensure public security and steps have been taken to give priority to foreigners' safety.

The home boss said there will be processions with drums, and people will be witnessing a festive election environment after the campaign begins.

Law enforcers will remain alert, he added.