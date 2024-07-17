Many BCL leaders resign over attack on demonstrators

A number of Chhatra League leaders have announced their resignation in the last two days over the "attack" on agitating students.

While many BCL leaders expressed their solidarity with the ongoing protests, some came up with their resignation announcement on social media.

So far, 18 BCL leaders of Dhaka University and its different hall units had resigned, according to sources.

The same situation was created during the quota reform movement in 2018. At that time, several hundred BCL leaders resigned from the organisation, protesting the attack on students.

A leader of Jahangirnagar University unit of BCL yesterday announced his resignation through a Facebook post, protesting Monday night's attack on agitating students.

In his account, the leader wrote, "I was involved in Chhatra League politics with an ideology in my heart and without any self-interest. If I stay quiet after what happened last night, I can never forgive myself."

Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit BCL leader Hasibul Hasan Hasib wrote, "I am cutting off my relations with the Chhatra League. Many of my younger brothers and friends were beaten up. I feel appalled as I have worked as an activist of the Chhatra League. Goodbye, Chhatra League!"

Besides, several leaders of Jagannath University (JnU) unit of BCL, Comilla University unit and other units have made similar announcements.

Borhan Uddin, joint secretary, Law Faculty of Comilla University unit BCL, wrote on Facebook that student politics was his passion but from today (yesterday) he will no longer keep any ties with BCL.

The 18 DU BCL leaders who resigned include Jannatul Mawa, vice-president of Ruqayyah Hall unit BCL, Hasibul Hasan Hasib, vice-president of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Kuwait Maitri Hall unit leaders Zuyena Alam Moon, Jeba Sayima, Meherunessa Mim and Monira Tisha, Amrin Jannat Tairu, Faculty of Social Sciences unit Vice President Nurul Islam Hriday and executive member Mehedi Hasan, Jashimuddin Hall unit leaders Rafiul Islam Rafi, Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit leader Shah Sakib Sadman Pranta, Shamsunnahar hall unit leader Israt Jahan Sumana, Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall unit leader Wasik, Law Faculty unit BCL Asikur Rahman Jim and Russell Hossain, Social Sciences faculty unit leader Masum Shariar, Institute of Education and Research (IER) unit BCL leader Ratul Ahmed and arts faculty unit leader Muhaiminul Islam, among others, have announced their resignation.