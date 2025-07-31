Manifesto for a new Bangladesh on Aug 3

Says Nahid; NCP’s march ends

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said they will declare the manifesto for a new Bangladesh on August 3 at Central Shaheed Minar.

He urged people of all walks of life to join the event to realise their demands.

"For a new and discrimination free Bangladesh, we again took to the streets after one year with the slogan 'Desh Gortey July Padajatra' [March to rebuild the nation]. We have seen that many conspiracies were being hatched and obstacles placed. Reforms initiatives were being obstructed," he said at a rally in Narsingdi on the last day of NCP's month-long march.

The party started the march on July 1 after paying tribute to Abu Sayed in Rangpur, and it ended with rallies at Narsingdi and Ashulia of Dhaka last night.

At the Narsingdi rally, Nahid alleged that they were not allowed to frame a new constitution and to remove President Mohammed Shahabuddin elected by the fascist Awami League. He also criticised the interim government for not presenting the "July Declaration".

"Although Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud are not members of our party, they are student representatives of the July uprising. They are working to realise the aspirations of July. But there is a plot underway to remove them," Nahid continued.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam addressing a rally in front of municipality office at Narsingdi town on the last day of party’s month-long countrywide march yesterday afternoon. Photo: Nahid Islam’s Facebook page

He said, "In Narsingdi, land grabbing and extortion continue, but we will drive out those responsible."

Nahid expressed gratitude for people's overwhelming support for their countrywide march. Over the last five months, the NCP received unpresented response from the people and the "party will win in the coming parliament and in the new Bangladesh", he said.

At its final rally of the march in Baipail intersection in Ashulia, Nahid said, "Sheikh Hasina's crimes will not be reduced even if she is hanged 10 times.

"The people of Bangladesh will never forgive Hasina. They will never forgive the Awami League… they will not even forgive a refined Awami League."