Star Online Report
Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:57 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 01:11 AM

Mamunul files GD against Facebook for removing, blocking his content

Star Online Report
Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:57 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 01:11 AM
Mamunul Haque. File photo

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis chief and Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Mamunul Haque yesterday filed a General Diary (GD) with Mohammadpur Police Station in Dhaka against Facebook for their "unilateral, undemocratic and discriminatory treatment" towards him.

Kazi Rafiq, officer-in-charge of the police station, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

In the GD, Mamunul said, "For the past several months, my name, statements, and photos have been unfairly restricted and blocked on Facebook."

He said his personal Facebook account and official page are being repeatedly removed and suspended.

Not only that, but whenever his name, statements or photos are published, party pages, media outlets and personal accounts face unreasonable restrictions, read a statement issued by Hasan Junaid, publicity secretary and media coordinator of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis.

