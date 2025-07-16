Malaysia to issue multiple entry visas for Bangladeshi workers: Asif Nazrul

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said the Malaysian government would issue multiple entry visas for the Bangladeshi workers from now on.

"I've good news for brothers and sisters, who are in Malaysia as workers… We have been officially confirmed that the workers will get multiple entry visas from now on," he posted on Facebook.

He said, "We visited Malaysia in May. At that time we met with the home minister of Malaysia. We informed him that Bangladeshi workers get single entry visas in Malaysia while other workers from other countries get multiple visas. He was astonished and asked the officials concerned about the matter. The officials confirmed it to him [home minister]. He then urged them to resolve the issue."

Asif Nazrul, also the law adviser, said, "After that we have communicated with them continuously. Finally we got the confirmation."

He also said that a Bangladeshi delegation is now visiting Malaysia and another delegation team will visit the country next month.