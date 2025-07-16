Malaysia denies entry to 96 Bangladeshis

Malaysian authorities have denied entry of 96 Bangladeshis, among 131 foreigners, into the country during a special operation by the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) on Friday.

The operation led to the denied entry of 131 foreigners out of over 300 inspected at Terminal One of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

"From that number, 96 Bangladeshi men, 30 Pakistani men, and five Indonesian men and women were found to have not met the set criteria to enter the country," said AKPS in a statement, reports Malaysian daily The Star yesterday.

"Among the issues found were suspicious accommodations, failure to present themselves to the immigration counter and not bringing enough funds.

"Insufficient funds are generally a big clue into the intent of the person seeking entry. For example, there were those who claimed to be visiting for a month but had only brought around RM500 [about Tk 14,000], leading to doubts over their true intentions," the AKPS said.

The AKPS also urged all travellers to ensure that all required criteria are met before entering the country.