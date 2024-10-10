Mahmudur Rahman sues Hasina

Acting editor of Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman today filed a case against 66 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ex-IGP Mohammad Javed Patwary on charge of attacking him on a court premises in Kushtia around six years back.

Kushtia Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Mahfuzur Haque Chowdhury confirmed the development.

Replying to a question, Mahmudur, who filed the case in person, said he demanded justice.

According to the case statement, Mahmudur came under attack by the accused when he was coming out of the Kushtia court after securing bail in a defamation case on July 22, 2018.

Later, he returned to Dhaka by an ambulance.

In 2018, then district unit of Chhatra League president Yeasir Arafat Tushar filed a case against Mahmdur bringing allegation of making derogatory remarks about Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and niece of Sheikh Hasina.