Mahmudur Rahman demands ban on BCL

Mahmudur Rahman on October 3, 2024 after being freed on bail. Photo: Star

Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, yesterday issued a seven-point demand, including banning Chhatra League as a "terrorist organisation" within seven days.

Speaking at a press meet at Jatiya Press Club after his release from jail, Rahman accused the BCL and police of involvement in the deaths of students during the recent uprising.

Rahman warned that if the interim government failed to act, he would lead protests with the journalist community.

His other demands include the government's responsibility for treating and rehabilitating those injured during the uprising, renaming the Jamuna Bridge as "Abu Sayed Bridge," and making public all treaties signed with India since 2009.

Rahman called for a committee of patriotic individuals to review the treaties.

"However, individuals like Iftekharuzzaman of TIB or Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya should not be included in such committees as they are agents of fascists or Pro-India," he claimed.

He also demanded renaming Bangabandhu Avenue to "Shaheed Abrar Avenue" and the immediate withdrawal of Saima Wazed Putul's WHO nomination, calling it fraudulent.

Rahman further alleged the negligent homicide of former NSI chief Abdur Rahim and BNP leader Nasiruddin Ahmed Pintu in prison, demanding a judicial inquiry.

He also criticised the judiciary, law enforcement, and the media for being under Awami League and Indian influence.

Rahman expressed his intent to resume the publication of Amar Desh and called for government cooperation in this matter.

He also claimed that the Bangladesh media remains under Indian hegemony.

Additionally, he questioned The Daily Star and its Editor Mahfuz Anam's role during the AL rule.