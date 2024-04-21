Mahbub Uddin relieved from post of senior VP

Newly elected president of the Supreme Bar Association AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon has been relieved from the post of senior vice-president of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a pro-BNP lawyer's body.

BJAF's office secretary Md Ziaur Rahman issued a letter on Saturday to this effect.

According to the letter, Mahbub Uddin, also a BNP leader, was relieved from the post for taking responsibility as SCBA president ignoring the forum's prohibition and violating its discipline.

The letter also mentioned that although the entire BJAF panel was certain of victory in the SCBA election held on March 6 and 7, only Mahbub Uddin was declared as SCBA president while Fatima Akhtar, Md Shafiqul Islam and Syed Fazle Elahi Abhi were shown as winners in member posts to validate that there was no vote rigging in the election.

In this situation, a joint meeting of BJAF's senior leaders and advisers, and former SCBA presidents and secretaries was held on March 24.

The meeting decided that Mahbub Uddin along with the three other BJAF members would refrain from taking responsibility of the SCBA for the term of 2024-2025 and a letter was given to them on March 27 to this end.

Responding to the forum's call, the three winners of member posts refrained from taking up the duties. However, Mahbub Uddin took charge as SCBA president on April 4, ignoring the forum's decision.

Contacted, Mahbub Uddin yesterday said he will express his reaction to the media later on.

In the SCBA election, pro-Awami League lawyers' panel Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad got 10 executive posts of the association.