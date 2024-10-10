MA Mannan freed on bail, returns home

Former planning minister MA Mannan was released today, a day after he secured bail in a case filed over attacks on protesters in Sunamganj during the student-led mass uprising.

MA Mannan, 78, who was undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital as a prisoner, returned home this afternoon after the hospital authorities discharged him following the bail order.

Shakhawat Hossain, jailer of Sylhet Central Jail, said the bail order of MA Mannan reached Sylhet Central Jail this morning. Later, it was forwarded to the hospital authority, which discharged the former minister.

Mannan left the hospital around 1:40pm, Shakhawat told our Sylhet correspondent.

Dr Saumitra Chakravarty, deputy director of the hospital, said that a medical board was treating MA Mannan who was suffering from hypertension and heart condition as well as diabetes, and that his physical condition is stable now.

His personal secretary Juwel Ahmed said Mannan reached his home in Sunamganj's Shantiganj upazila around 3:00pm.

Earlier yesterday, Sunamganj District and Sessions Judge Md Hemayet Uddin granted bail to Mannan, the former Sunamganj-3 lawmaker, on a Tk 20,000 bond, considering his age and health.