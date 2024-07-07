‘Lots of noise, no real penalties’

GM Quader says the corrupt will get away with crimes

Jatiya Party Chairman and leader of the opposition GM Quader yesterday alleged that the corrupt people currently under scrutiny would get away with their crimes, saying that none of them will face any punishment.

"We've seen this before with the casino cases -- lots of noise, but no real penalties. It's all just a show, a drama. Some individuals have even been allowed to legalise their illicit money under the guise of amnesty," he said.

The opposition leader came up with the remarks while addressing the biennial conference of Gazipur district unit of the party as chief guest.

Criticising the current state of the country, GM Quader said everyone except Awami League supporters agrees that the current situation of the country is not good.

Ordinary people are struggling; many can't even afford an egg. It is happening due to the government's flawed policies and corruption.

Regarding the anti-quota movement, he said, "University students are now protesting against the quota system. This quota system is unconstitutional. There is no way to legalise it according to the constitution. So why does the current government need this quota?"