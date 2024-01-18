'Long road ahead, but we’ll prevail'

Say BNP leaders on ongoing movement to oust govt

BNP believes that even if the road ahead is long, their ongoing "peaceful movement" will eventually overthrow the Awami League government.

"We may have a very long way to go in our movement. However, we truly believe the movement to bring democracy back must be systematic and peaceful," said BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan at a discussion meeting at the Engineers Institute in Ramna today.

The party held the discussion to observe the 88th birth anniversary of the party founder late Ziaur Rahman.

"Even if the government starts shooting, we have to resist that. It is important to keep in mind that establishing people's rights is not an easy task," said Moyeen Khan.

"We have started a challenging fight, and we aim to continue the movement till the end," he added.

At another discussion, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, "We are in a battle with an autocratic government. There is no country in the world where a movement like this has borne fruit so quickly."

Addressing BNP men, he said, "I know you're not frustrated. Otherwise, leaders and activists wouldn't be on the streets now."

The BNP leader said they will carry on with their movement until the party's top leaders are released from prison.

BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman said, "We will win this battle, and this regime will surely fall. BNP is supported by people everywhere."

During their speeches, many senior leaders asked the party men to take an oath not to leave the streets until their demands were met.