Lone passenger at a loss in Gabtoli bus terminal

For three hours since 8:00am today, Delwar Hossain was seen going from counter to counter of transport companies to get a bus as he has to go to Naogaon's Sapahar for an urgent matter.

"I came from Jatrabari in the morning. My aunt has to undergo emergency surgery. I raised some money [for the surgery]. That's why I have to reach Naogaon at any cost today. But no bus is leaving. Everyone is saying that the bus cannot leave with just one passenger," he said.

"I am running from one counter to another but everyone said there was no passenger except me," Delwar told The Daily Star.

Many counter staffers advised Delwar to take different modes of transport to get to Naogaon.

On the first day of the two-day blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat, it was seen that the counters were opened at Gabtoli bus terminal but no bus left.

The owners did not operate their buses even though Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at a rally at the terminal on Friday said the buses would leave at any cost even if the number of passengers was few. He also told transport owners and workers that the government would provide all kinds of security.

In this regard, Shyamoli Paribahan's Manager Prabhat Roy said, "Buses have been kept ready. But how can we operate if there are no passengers?We know what the minister said but we have to get at least five to 10 passengers. We haven't been able to get any passengers since morning.

Hanif went to the counter of the transport and asked about this, the worker on duty there said, "There are no passengers today. So far, there have been some passengers. There have been no passengers since morning.

The inter-district bus services saw a sharp decline as only three buses left Sayedabad bus terminal until 10:30am.

Meanwhile, all the buses were seen parked beside the road at Mohakhali bus terminal till 11:00am.