Politics
Staff Correspondent
Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 04:39 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

List of relatives of MPs, ministers who are still in UZ polls underway: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 04:39 AM
Obaidul Quader. Photo courtesy: BSS

Awami League will not hold councils and form committees at all levels during the upcoming upazila parishad elections, said party General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

He was addressing a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Regarding the participation of close relatives of ministers and AL lawmakers in the upazila elections, Quader said they will have to refrain from taking part in the polls.

"Directives have been given to prepare a list of those who are still in polls. It is being prepared accordingly," he said.

When asked why many of them are still in the election process, Quader said, "Let the date of withdrawal [of nomination papers] be over; then we will see."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশীয় খেলাকে সমান সুযোগ দিন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘শুধু ফুটবল বলে নয়, আমাদের দেশীয় অনেক খেলা আছে এবং অন্যান্য খেলাও রয়েছে। তাতে আমাদের ক্ষুদে খেলোয়াড়রা যেন সুযোগ পেতে পারে।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

দাসত্ব থেকে বেরিয়ে আসতে সবাইকে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification