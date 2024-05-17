List of loan defaulters longer during BNP rule: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the list of loan defaulters was longer during the BNP regime.

He said this replying to a query of local journalists after inspecting the work of the under-construction bridge over the Titas river on the remote Bangaj-Krishnanagar road of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila around 11:30am, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

He then confronted local journalists regarding the comments made by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi who termed the situation of Bangladesh Bank as "dire".

Anisul said when the BNP government ruled Bangladesh from 2001 to 2006, they acted as Pakistan's broker joining hands with war criminals, Razakars, Al-Badr.

"The status of the Bangladesh at present [across the world] as a 'developing nation' is intolerable to BNP leaders like Mirza Fakhrul. That's why they have lost their minds," he said.

Earlier, the law minister came from Dhaka to his constituency Akhaura by Mahanagar Probhati train.

Later, the minister left for his village home in Paniyarup of Kasba upazila of the district.

Law Ministry Secretary Golam Sarwar, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Police Super Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, Akhaura Upazila Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa Kajal and others were present during the inspection.