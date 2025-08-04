‘Let your first vote be for sheaf of paddy’

Tarique urges young generation at JCD rally

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday called on new voters to cast their first vote for the party in the upcoming election.

"Spread my call to all the students across Bangladesh, new generations, and new voters. Let the first vote of the youth be for the sheaf of paddy. Let us pledge today that we will do whatever is necessary to make ourselves worthy of building the future Bangladesh as dreamed by the martyrs."

Thousands of leaders and activists join a rally organised by Chhatra Dal at Shahbagh intersection yesterday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

This was the first time Tarique sought votes for the party at a public rally and called on party members to seek votes from new voters after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing a student rally from London via video link, Tarique said people no longer want politics of division, conflict, and revenge and that they want a qualitative change in politics from the political parties.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), a BNP-affiliated student organisation, arranged the rally at Shahbagh, marking the anniversary of the July uprising.

JCD leaders claimed that it was the largest rally since the fall of the Awami League-led government on August 5 last year.

The rally began at 3:20pm with the recitation of the holy Quran, followed by the national anthem.

A tribute was paid to those who were killed during the July uprising and to the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists who were killed over the past 16 years.

During the 35-minute video speech, Tarique urged all those who have been deprived of voting rights for the last one and a half decades to elect BNP in the upcoming election so that the party can implement its vision for a better Bangladesh.

"Out of around 13 crore voters in the country right now, about four crore new voters have been added to the voter list over the last one and a half decades. Even though you became voters, the fascist group took away your right to vote. With the national election ahead, there is a big chance for you to reclaim your voting rights."

Addressing the students, Tarique said that if his party is voted to power in the next polls, it will carry out reforms in the education sector.

"From the school level, the curriculum will include sports, arts, culture, and technical education. The government will help students set up small industries," he added.

As thousands of leaders and activists from Dhaka and nearby districts gathered at Shahbagh, the area from Katabon to Matsya Bhaban and parts of Dhaka University campus became packed with party members.

Tarique said, "......change will surely come in this country. And students will lead that change. In all the great movements in our history, youth were at the centre. And this time it will be the same. Every activist of Chhatra Dal will be a voice for the people, a protester against oppression and injustice."

Tarique said the BNP wants to start a politics of kindness and humanity in the coming days, urging students and the young generation to stay alert and play an active and responsible role in resisting fascism, extremism, and radicalism in the days ahead.

The BNP leader said that in a Bangladesh free from fascism, there should be a qualitative change in traditional student politics.

Presenting his party's various plans and programmes to the younger generation, Tarique said that BNP wants to build Bangladesh with the united efforts of both the young and the old.

Speaking as a special guest, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tarique Rahman, during a meeting with the chief adviser in London, decided that the next election should be held in February.

"The people of Bangladesh are waiting for that election. And before that, they are eagerly waiting for Tarique Rahman's return.

"He [Tarique] will come, will lead us, will show us the way."

Chaired by JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib and moderated by General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, the rally was addressed by BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Asaduzzaman Ripon, Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Aman Ullah Aman, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, among others.

Demanding that the government announce the election date immediately, the BNP leaders said the party will not tolerate any delay or conspiracy regarding the February polls, and warned that they will take to the streets if there is any kind of obstruction to the path to election.