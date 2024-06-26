Legal issues delaying efforts to bring back Tarique from UK: PM

Some legal issues are delaying the process of bringing back Tarique Rahman to the country from the UK, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament.

Tarique, also BNP acting chairman, is accused and convicted in multiple cases including the August 21 grenade attack.

However, the government is determined to bring him back to the country after resolving all the pending legal issues and to award him the punishment he deserves.

The prime minister gave this information in response to a question from Farida Yasmin, a lawmaker of the ruling Awami League from reserved seats for women.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, the question-answer session was tabled.

Sheikh Hasina said strong diplomatic and legal initiatives are going on simultaneously to bring back Tarique.

She said the 15 accused including Tarique Rahman alias Tarique Zia are currently absconding in the August 21 grenade attack case.

Saying efforts to arrest the accused are on, the PM said red notice of Interpol has been issued against Maulana Tajuddin, Md Harish Chaudhary and Ratul Ahmed Babu alias Ratul Babu.

Sheikh Hasina informed the House that she sent several letters to the Heads of State and Government of the concerned countries at various times seeking cooperation in bringing the murderers back to the country.

"Various steps are being taken in this regard from the higher level of the government," said Hasina, also Leader of the House.

She also raised the issue with them at different international forums.

The prime minister, however, acknowledged that progress on bringing the killers to justice has not been made as expected.

She also called Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, a murderer.

"The killing of numerous freedom fighters on Zia's orders is a shameful chapter of our country," Hasina said.