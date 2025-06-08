Leftist parties to hold road march opposing corridor, port operations handover

Dhaka-Ctg road march is scheduled for June 27–28.

Several leftist political parties have announced a two-day road march protesting what they claimed against proposed corridor and the handing over of operations of Chattogram Port to foreign entities.

Under the slogan "No Corridor No Port," the leftist parties announced the road march from Dhaka to Chattogram, scheduled for June 27–28.

The organisers say the initiatives will threaten the region's environment, local communities, and the national security and sovereignty of the country.

A poster has already been circulated on social media.

More details about the schedule and participating organisations are expected to be announced soon.