Left warns of tougher protests over port lease, aid corridor

Leftist leaders threatened to launch tougher movements if the government does not cancel its anti-sovereignty moves like leasing out the Chattogram port's New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to a foreign operator and providing aid passage to Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The announcement was made yesterday at the concluding rally of the two-day Dhaka to Chattogram road march organised under the banner of "Anti-Imperialist Patriotic People", a coalition of left-leaning parties and organisations to protest foreign control of ports as well as other demands.

Handing over a profitable and equipped port terminal to a foreign entity and providing an aid corridor to a conflict-prone neighbouring state are against the spirit of last year's mass uprising, said Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh.

Terming such decisions as 'anti-state moves', Prince said such crucial decisions are beyond the jurisdiction of an interim government.

"We won't allow any move of leasing out NCT to a foreign operator. If the government doesn't refrain from these anti-state activities, we will start a tougher movement after the celebration of the anniversary of mass-uprising."

He criticised Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's appeal to citizens to resist those who would protest the government move.

Mentioning that there is a war situation in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, Prince expressed concern that providing aid passage to the area would involve the country in the war trap of imperialist powers.

Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoze vowed to start tough street movements like hartals and blockades if the government proceeds with such decisions.

The interim government was supposed to conduct trials of mass killings committed during the July uprising last year, carry out some reforms and hold a free and fair national election for democratic transition of power, he said.

There is no visible progress of the desired trials of mass killing and no specific date has been declared for the election yet.

"Rather, the interim government is keeping busy with some activities for which they are not mandated," he added.

Other left leaders demanded cancelling the agreement with Elon Musk's Starlink project and terminating all unequal treaties with imperialist powers.

Central Coordinator of Left Democratic Alliance as well as SPB (Marxist) Masud Rana, Bangladesher Samyabadi Andolon Convener Shubhrangshu Chakrabarty, Gono Mukti Union Central Coordinator Nasir Uddin Nasu, Bangladesher Biplobi Communist League General Secretary Iqbal Kabir Jahid, Gonotantrik Biplobi Party General Secretary Mosharefa Mishu and Bangladesher Socialist Party General Secretary Shahidul Islam spoke among others.

CPB Chattogram district unit President Ashok Saha chaired the rally moderated by SPB Chattogram In-charge Al Kadery Joy.

The road march kicked off on Friday morning with an inaugural rally in front of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka. On the first day, several street rallies were held on the way to Comilla where the protest rally was held at Comilla Town Hall at night. The march later reached Feni.

The march resumed yesterday morning with a rally at Feni followed by street rallies and processions at Baroiyarhat in Mirsarai and Sitakunda.

Later, a huge procession of over 2,000 people marched toward the port area to end at the concluding rally.

As part of the demonstration, activists displayed placards with slogans such as "Go DP World, go Dubai", "Interim government is the gatekeeper of imperialism," "Ports and corridors are not for foreigners," "Scrap all anti-national unequal deals," and "Cancel the agreement with US company Starlink".