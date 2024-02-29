Lecturing about democracy doesn't suit Fakhrul, says Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP is active in implementing a master plan to destroy the country

He also said the party has no faith in the country's democracy and elections.

"Seizing the state power unconstitutionally and illegally, military dictator Ziaur Rahman formed BNP in an army camp," he said in a statement.

Since its inception, the AL general secretary said BNP has been doing politics by blocking the democratic rights of the country's people.

So, lecturing about democracy and good governance does not suit BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that talking about the safety of people's lives and properties does not match Fakhrul, who, he claimed, is a master of terrorist politics and a sponsor of militancy and extremism.

He said the BNP indiscriminately killed opposition political leaders and activists in the gruesome grenade attacks on August 21, 2004, sponsored militant groups to carry out serial bomb attacks across the country on August 17, 2005, and imported 10-truck arms and burned innocent people alive.

Quader said the allegations of indiscriminate arrest and harassment by the law-enforcing agencies are baseless.

The arrest of terrorists and cadres of BNP, a terrorist organisation recognised by an international court, cannot be termed as harassment in any way, he said.

The minister said bringing terrorists to justice is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

It is recognised and proved worldwide today that Bangladesh has set an exemplary example in preventing terrorism and militancy under the courageous leadership of the successful statesman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

The people of the country are living more comfortably than ever before, Quader said, vowing "We will work for the peace, security and prosperity of the people at any cost."