‘At least 422 of the dead belong to the BNP’

Fakhrul says govt should focus on 4 areas of reform, leave others for elected govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said at least 422 of those killed in the July-August massacre were involved in party politics.

"According to various reports, 875 people were killed across Bangladesh until August 13, of whom at least 422 were involved in BNP politics," he said at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

"There is no scope for underestimating BNP's contribution [in the mass uprising]."

Reading out a statement, Fakhrul said, "It is not an isolated incident that the majority of the martyrs were BNP leaders and activists. It is a result of their long political struggle."

He said beside the student-led uprising, 1,551 BNP activists were killed during the Awami League regime until 2023, while 423 had been forcibly disappeared during the period.

"During this time, six lakh BNP leaders and activists were implicated in 1.5 lakh cases. This reflects the party's unwavering struggle and contribution towards the country's second liberation."

BNP sources said the party collected the names, identities, and addresses of the victims, and the list will be published on the party's official website.

Responding to journalists' questions, the BNP secretary general said preparing the report of Electoral System Reform Commission should not take more than two months. "Complete it within two months…"

In his televised address to the nation on Wednesday, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus named Badiul Alam Majumdar as the head of the Electoral System Reform Commission, which is expected to finish its work within the next three months.

In this regard, Fakhrul said election-centric reforms should be given the highest priority.

"The reforms work should be completed quickly to move towards an election. The election will be held under a neutral government. The election will be free and fair. The people will elect their representatives by voting."

Fakhrul also identified the key areas requiring reforms, including the Election Commission, administration, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary.

Other reforms will be carried out by the government that will come to power through polls, he added.

He said, "This interim government will implement reforms based on the opinions of all and then move forward to hold the election. The election will be free and fair, and power will be handed over to the people.

"We hear many responsible political parties saying things that are not very conducive to overall unity.

"It is important to maintain unity. Be patient. Support all the work of this interim government and try to move forward."

The BNP will tomorrow hold a rally to mark International Democracy Day in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 3:00pm.

Party Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Abdul Moyeen Khan, and Salahuddin Ahmed were also present at the press conference.