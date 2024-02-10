‘At least 13 of our leaders died in custody’

Alleges Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday alleged that at least 13 party leaders and activists have died in jail due to torture over the last three months.

"Each of these deaths is a premeditated killing," Rizvi claimed at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office.

"The news of the deaths of BNP leaders or activists due to brutal torture in custody has been coming regularly," said Rizvi.

"In every jail, BNP leaders and activists are being deprived of facilities and privileges provided under prison regulations. They are being subjected to heinous oppression," he said.

"Accessing food is being made difficult for them. Medical treatment is being denied," he added.

Citing the case of Monowar Islam, Lakkhitari union BNP's joint organising secretary in Gangachara upazila, who died in Rangpur jail recently, Rizvi said police had arrested a healthy Monowar on January 13 and subjected him to "inhuman torture" at the police station without producing him in court that day.

"Marks of injuries were seen all over Monowar's body, feet, back, and head," Rizvi said, alleging police had tortured him to death.

Rizvi demanded international probes into all custodial deaths, including that of Monowar.

He also said the current AL government is unable to protect independence and sovereignty of the country as it was not formed with public support.

"It is now visible. In the age of technology, every person is now watching how the mortar shells are coming (from Myanmar), killing the people of Bangladesh. But the government is silent. It even can't give a statement (protesting the border incidents)."

BNP also claimed that 11 party leaders and activists were detained, and one case was filed against 85 named and many unidentified party activists in the 24 hours preceding yesterday morning.