Politics
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 04:50 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Leaders of two Islamist parties call on PM

BSS, Dhaka
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 04:50 AM

Leaders of Khilafat Rabbani Bangladesh and Nezam-e-Islami Party yesterday called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban.

They held discussions on various issues related to the upcoming national elections.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Faizul Haque Jalalabadi and Anwarul Haque led their respective parties.

PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters afterwards.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, highlighted various steps taken to hold a free, fair and acceptable election, and expected everyone's spontaneous participation.

Leaders of the parties appreciated the steps taken by the premier.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসি
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিচ্ছে ৩০ দল, ২৭৪১ মনোনয়ন জমা: ইসি

১-৪ ডিসেম্বর মনোনয়নপত্র যাচাই-বাছাই করা হবে এবং প্রার্থিতা প্রত্যাহারের শেষ তারিখ ১৭ ডিসেম্বর।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

আ. লীগের শোডাউনে আটকা পড়ে মনোনয়ন জমা না দিতে পারার অভিযোগ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification