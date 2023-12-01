Leaders of two Islamist parties call on PM

Leaders of Khilafat Rabbani Bangladesh and Nezam-e-Islami Party yesterday called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban.

They held discussions on various issues related to the upcoming national elections.

Faizul Haque Jalalabadi and Anwarul Haque led their respective parties.

PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters afterwards.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, highlighted various steps taken to hold a free, fair and acceptable election, and expected everyone's spontaneous participation.

Leaders of the parties appreciated the steps taken by the premier.