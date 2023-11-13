'Leaderless' BNP wants to create chaos to foil election: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said BNP seeks to create chaos by foiling the upcoming national election.

"They know that they don't have any leadership. One is absconding and another is in jail. This party does not want to hold any election. They just want to create chaos," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a grand rally organised by ruling Awami League at Khulna Circuit House ground.

She said all have to remain vigilant ahead of the upcoming election.

"BNP-Jamaat knows that in 2008 elections they got only 30 seats," she said.

Referring to BNP's arson attack's, she warned that the hands that set fire to vehicles would be burnt in the same fire.

"Give them a good lesson so that no one dares harming any one of the country. This kind of incident must not be allowed to happen again," she said.

She asked the Awami League and its associate bodies to protect the people of the country along with the law enforcing agencies.

The PM said that whenever Awami League comes to power the country gets development and it works for people's welfare.

"It is regrettable that BNP is synonym to terrorism. The only task the BNP-Jamaat does well is to kill people through arson attacks," she said.

In this connection she mentioned the incidents of October 28 when, she said, BNP-Jamaat activists mercilessly beat a policeman to death.

She said that BNP-Jamaat "terrorists" injured 45 policemen and attacked journalists who went there to cover their programmes.

"They attacked hospitals like the Israeli forces did in Gaza. They also vandalised ambulances. I do not think that they have a little bit of humanity," she said.

She said that the government has already declared to award Tk 20,000 for nabbing arsonists and handing them to the law enforcing agencies.

"We will not spare anyone who is involved in killing people through arson attacks," she said.

She said that the continuous democratic process is helping Bangladesh gain massive development, visible to all.

Hasina, also president of Awami League, requested all to cast their votes for her party to enable it to serve the country and its people and continue the development of the country.

Khulna Awami League president and Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque presided over the rally.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and party leaders Sheikh Helal Uddin, Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel and Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy also spoke.