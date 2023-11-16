LDA's half-day hartal: No untoward incidents reported in capital

The Left Democratic Alliance, a platform of left-leaning political parties, is observing a countrywide half-day hartal since 6:00am today protesting the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming 12th national elections.

LDA leaders and activists have taken positions at different points in the capital. They are also carrying out processions and rallies.

While visiting the city, our correspondents found a LDA group bringing out a procession near Jatiya Press Club, and another group holding a rally at Purana Paltan intersection.

No untoward incident was reported in the capital until filing this report at 10:50am.

Traffic in the capital was thinner than usual; however, many private cars, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and motorcycles were seen plying on the roads. Shops and establishments in most areas were seen open.

Policemen were seen deployed at all key points in the capital.

Minutes after the announcement of the polls schedule by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal last night, the LDA called for a half-day general strike today from 6:00am to 2:00pm.