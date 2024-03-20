Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 20, 2024 01:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 02:06 PM

Law ministry opines against Khaleda's treatment abroad

Recommends extending suspension of her jail sentence by 6 months
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

The law ministry today opined against allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment, but recommended extending suspension of her jail sentence by six months.

"Suspension of Khaleda's jail sentence has been extended for six months on two conditions, that she cannot go abroad and she will receive treatment in Dhaka," Law Minister Anisul Huq told The Daily Star.

He also said that he sent the file to the home ministry and the ministry will take necessary steps in this regard.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.

push notification