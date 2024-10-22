Law enforcers stop protesters from breaking thru Bangabhaban barricade
A group of protesters attempted to break through the security barricade in front of Bangabhaban in Dhaka around 8:30pm today.
Members of the army and police were seen intervening to stop them.
Police also charge batons on protesters and fired a tear gas canister to disperse them, injuring at least one protester, witnesses said.
The protesters were agitating and chanting slogans.
Police went inside the Bangabhaban compound and army personnel were seen talking to the protesters.
Protesters this evening blocked Gulistan road near the Bangabhaban, demanding that President Mohammed Shahabuddin step down over his comment about the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
