Law enforcers stop protesters from breaking thru Bangabhaban barricade

A group of protesters attempted to break through the security barricade in front of Bangabhaban in Dhaka around 8:30pm today.

Members of the army and police were seen intervening to stop them.

Police also charge batons on protesters and fired a tear gas canister to disperse them, injuring at least one protester, witnesses said.

Photo: Prabir Das

The protesters were agitating and chanting slogans.

Police went inside the Bangabhaban compound and army personnel were seen talking to the protesters.

Photo: Prabir Das

Protesters this evening blocked Gulistan road near the Bangabhaban, demanding that President Mohammed Shahabuddin step down over his comment about the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.