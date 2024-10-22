Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:34 PM

Politics
Law enforcers stop protesters from breaking thru Bangabhaban barricade

Star Digital Report
protesters attempt to break Bangabhaban barricade
Photo: Prabir Das

A group of protesters attempted to break through the security barricade in front of Bangabhaban in Dhaka around 8:30pm today.

Members of the army and police were seen intervening to stop them.

Police also charge batons on protesters and fired a tear gas canister to disperse them, injuring at least one protester, witnesses said.

Photo: Prabir Das

The protesters were agitating and chanting slogans.

Protesters in Dhaka, Barishal demand president’s resignation

Police went inside the Bangabhaban compound and army personnel were seen talking to the protesters.

Photo: Prabir Das

Protesters this evening blocked Gulistan road near the Bangabhaban, demanding that President Mohammed Shahabuddin step down over his comment about the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Interim govt shares Asif Nazrul's view that president 'lied' about Hasina's resignation

 

