Law enforcers carrying out drive at Trinamool BNP Chairman Shamsher's home

Law enforcers are carrying out a drive at the house of Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury in Dhaka's Banani area this afternoon.

"Some plainclothes people and two uniformed police personnel entered my Banani DOHS house and they want to take me to DB office," Shamsher Mobin told The Daily Star at 2:22pm.

Shamsher, former vice-chairman of BNP, and his wife were denied permission to travel abroad and were sent back from Dhaka airport yesterday, as the immigration police allegedly did not allow them to board their flight without clearance from "top-level" authorities.