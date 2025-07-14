Law adviser urges citizens to resist extortionists

July Memorial unveiled in Narayanganj

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today called on citizens to stand up against local extortionists, stating that the administration would support such efforts.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the country's first July Memorial in Narayanganj, commemorating those killed and injured in last year's anti-discrimination student movement.

Speaking at the event, Asif Nazrul said, "Various forms of lawlessness, chaos, brutal killings, and extortion continue at the local level. During July, you united to defeat a powerful fascist force. If you remain united, you can resist extortionists. The government will play its part, and the administration will assist you."

He also assured that there would be no shortcomings in the trial of the alleged mass killings during the July movement. "I want to state firmly that the trial is progressing at full pace. There will be no negligence. I strongly believe the verdict will be delivered during our government's tenure," he said.

Nazrul added that investigations into other cases linked to the movement, outside the purview of the International Crimes Tribunal, were also being expedited. He said police had been requested to submit charge sheets before August 5.

"I've spoken to the Narayanganj SP. He said several cases are progressing and assured that charge sheets will be submitted in time," he said.

"If needed, we will consider trying these cases under the Speedy Trial Act to ensure swift justice," he added.

The adviser also instructed local authorities to ensure the safety of plaintiffs in July-related cases and stressed the importance of preserving unity within the movement.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said 56 people were martyred in Narayanganj during the movement.

"They did not die in vain. Their sacrifice was for a clear purpose. Together, we will build a just and beautiful Bangladesh," she said.

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan announced plans to convert the former prime minister's residence, Ganabhaban, into an "anti-fascist" museum.

"We hope to inaugurate it on August 5. It will serve as a preserved site showing how fascism oppressed people and what their plans were," he said.

Education Adviser CR Abrar and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan were also present at the event.

The July Memorial has been installed on railway land in Hajiganj area of Narayanganj city.

The demand for its construction was first raised by student leader Farhana Manik Muna during a meeting at the DC's office on August 6 last year. Memorandums were later submitted to various departments of the interim government.

Family members of those killed and injured in the movement attended Monday's event.

Ayesha Akhter, mother of slain tenth-grade student Mohammad Adil from Jalkuri, demanded justice for her son and called for the preservation of the martyrs' graves.