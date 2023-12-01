Landing on AL ticket, straight out of jail

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar runs for parliament; party expels him

Just a day after stepping out of jail, BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar yesterday submitted papers to participate in the national election as an Awami League nominee for Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

Addressing a press conference at his office in the capital's Kawran Bazar, he said he had resigned from the BNP and defected to the ruling party.

AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirms that Omar is indeed a ruling AL nominee now.

Less than an hour after Omar made the announcement in the evening, the BNP in a statement said it had expelled Omar from the party.

Farhana Yasmin, assistant returning officer at Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila, said Omar submitted the nomination form online.

Omar walked out of jail on Wednesday evening after securing bail in a case filed over arson. On the same day, courts in Dhaka rejected bail petitions of BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Khairul Kabir Khokon -- all facing charges of arson.

Omar was arrested on November 4 in a case filed with the New Market Police Station over arson. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court placed him on a three-day remand later.

"I am participating in the election for the sake of democracy, for a free and fair election," he told reporters.

He also expressed regrets that activists and leaders in his constituency are suffering due to lawsuits. "In the last 17 years, I could not do anything for them."

Criticising the recently registered Trinamool BNP, he said, "It is a party of tramps. They received Tk 2-3 crore and formed a party. The Trinamool BNP and BNF nonsensical parties."

Asked how he became an AL nominee, Omar said, "If you have the guts, go directly like I had at 1:00pm today and got the nomination by 2:00pm. Since I have the guts, the leader [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] nominated me in just an hour."

Asked if there was pressure on him to join the election, he replied in the negative.

When the AL released a list of its 298 nominees on November 26, it said BH Harun, current MP from Jhalakathi-1, was nominated to run for the constituency again. He had earlier submitted his nomination papers to the ARO office.

Omar told reporters yesterday that the BNP should have participated in the 2014 elections and boycotted the 2018 election. "The BNP should join the coming election."

Asked whether he considered running as an independent, he said, "When I have the symbol of an established party, why should I be an independent?"

Explaining his decision to desert the BNP, he said there was rift between him and other BNP leaders, including the acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Except for Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Abdul Moyeen Khan, and Mirza Abbas, all BNP leaders are extortionists, he said.

Bangabandhu's politics is better than Ziaur Rahman's, he said, "That's why I joined the Awami League."

Reflecting on BNP's programmes, he said, "I still want Khaleda Zia's release. But it is not possible for any party to fully accept the terms and conditions that the BNP set for taking part in the election."

Omar, a recognised freedom fighter, participated in most of the elections since 1991 as a BNP leader. The party had not nominated him in 2008.