Kuakata mayor attacked by ‘AL men’ during peace rally

Kuakata Municipality Mayor Anwar Howladar was assaulted allegedly by Awami League activists at the party's peace rally yesterday.

Anwar claimed that at least 9 more persons were injured in the attack, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

The mayor blamed local MP Mohibbur Rahman, who was present at the time, for the incident.

However, his followers blamed Kuakata Municipality unit Awami League President Abdul Barek Molla for the attack.

Locals said the Kuakata municipality AL organised a peace rally this evening at Kuakata Tourism Motel Youth-Inn Complex premises.

When Anwar went to the meeting with some of his followers, the agitated supporters of AL leader Abdul Barek attacked Anwar and his men.

Later, they entered a nearby hotel to protect themselves.

On information, a police team from Mohipur Police Station rescued the mayor, said Md Ferdous Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The situation has been brought under control by removing the agitated activists, he said.

Kalapara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Hossain also visited the spot.

MP Mohibbur Rahman expressed regret over the incident and said it took place to establish control over party men.

Contacted, Abdul Bareque Molla said, "None of our party workers attacked the current mayor. Maybe he had problems with the locals over some issue."