‘King’s parties’ offices gather dust

No election activities visible in BNM, BSP, Trinamool BNP headquarters

A few months ago, much speculation surrounded the roles of "king's parties" (allegedly created or sponsored by strong actors to further their cause) in the upcoming national polls.

However, as time progresses, it is becoming evident that these parties might be contesting the polls just for the sake of it.

This newspaper found the offices of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), and Trinamool BNP deserted in a recent visit.

At first glance, there is an apparent disconnect, with no visible signs of participation in an election less than a month away.

However, the scenario was different a month ago, when long lines of nomination aspirants were seen in front of their office premises. But over the last two weeks, no senior leaders, activists, or candidates have been visiting the offices, said party insiders and locals.

The locked BNM office in Gulshan-2.

According to Election Commission data, 1,895 candidates will run in the upcoming parliamentary election. Of them, 133 are from Trinamool BNP, 79 from BSP, and 54 from BNM.

The three parties have been registered with the EC during the tenure of the incumbent commission.

During a visit to BNM's Gulshan-2 office around 11:00am on Tuesday, this correspondent found the main gate was locked, with no party members visible even after an hour of waiting.

Only a tiny signboard perched above the entrance of a white building that reads, "BNM Office, Third Floor," confirms the existence of a political party in the area.

"The BNM office doesn't have a fixed opening time; occasionally some activities are seen around late afternoon," said Kamal Hossain, who works in an electronics shop opposite the party office.

Similarly, this newspaper only saw a security guard while visiting the BSP office in Mirpur's Shah Ali Bagh recently. The building that hosts the office is locally known as "Khanka Sharif," and most locals are seemingly oblivious to any political party's existence in the area.

The “deserted” BSP office in Mirpur-1.

The BSP central, Dhaka, and Mirpur offices are in the same building, as confirmed by three signboards.

"Not a single party member visited the place in the last 20 days," said a security guard.

Visiting Trinamool BNP's central office on Topkhana Road in Old Dhaka in the afternoon, a staff member mentioned that no prominent leader or grassroots worker had visited for the past 10-12 days.

However, three individuals claiming to be "party supporters" were observed conversing inside the office but declined to reveal their identities when approached for comments.