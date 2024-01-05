‘King’s parties’ a no-show in Ctg

AL, independents dominant in all constituencies

Candidates of Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Supreme Party and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement are in a fix as Awami League and independent candidates are contesting in all the constituencies in Chattogram.

Their candidates also alleged that they are facing challenges during campaigning in most of the constituencies, resulting in many of them backing out.

The three parties, who gained familiarity as king's parties, have nominated 20 candidates for the January 7 election in 16 constituencies.

BSP chairman Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandari is contesting from Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari).

AL's Kadizatul Anwar Sony and independent candidate Hossain Mohammed Abu Tayeb are also contesting in this constituency.

Mohammed Sayed, a voter, told The Daily Star, "We rarely see BSP candidates campaigning."

In Hathazari (Ctg-5), former vice president of Chittagong University Central Student Union Nazim Uddin is contesting with the "jute" symbol after getting a nomination from Trinamool BNP.

He is campaigning in full swing.

But he is up against two formidable opponents -- 14-party alliance candidate Anisul Islam Mahmud, co-chairman of Jatiyo Party, and AL independent candidate Shahjahan Chowdhury.

Nazim Uddin, however, claimed he is getting positive responses from voters.

Yeakub Ali, the lone BNM candidate in Chattogram, is contesting in Chattogram-12 (Patiya).

He is up against two heavyweights -- JS whip Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury and Chattogram South AL president Motaherul Islam.

"Before the election, we saw some posters of BNM candidates. But we haven't seen him in the field," said Kawser Ahmed, a local of the Patiya Junglekhain union.

Meanwhile, Santosh Sharma is contesting in Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali) from Trinamool BNP.

"We haven't seen any of his campaigns yet," said Mohammed Emran, a voter of this seat.

This correspondent spoke to dozens of voters in these constituencies. Most of them said voters were not familiar with these leaders of the "king's parties".

Contacted, Akter Kabir Chowdhury, president of Sachetan Nagorik Committee (SANAK), said voters already knew that candidates of these parties are contesting to fulfil demand of the ruling party. "So, they are not getting much attention from voters," he added.