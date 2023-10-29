Killing of cop: Fakhrul, 163 BNP men sued

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 163 other leaders of the party and its associate bodies have been sued in connection with the killing of a police constable during the clash between law enforcers and the party men in the capital's Fakirapool area yesterday.

Masuk Miah, a sub-inspector of the Detective Branch of police, yesterday filed the murder case with Paltan Model Police Station, the DMP media sources said today.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretary general Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and executive committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhury are among the accused.

Two persons, including police constable Amirul Islam Parvez, were killed and several others injured during the clash.